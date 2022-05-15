Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC brings us yet another exciting Fight Night event this weekend set to be headlined by a crucial women's bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira. UFC Vegas 55 will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 21.

Holm will be making her much-anticipated return to the octagon almost a year and a half after her victory against Irene Aldana back in October 2020. She is currently ranked No.2 in the division and a win against the Brazilian is likely to land her a title shot next.

Vieira, on the other hand, will be looking to conquer the former champ and establish herself as a legitimate threat to the rest of the top contenders in the division. The co-headliner features an explosive welterweight clash between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight media day interviews are likely to take place on Wednesday, May 18 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are likely to take place on Friday, May 20 and can be seen live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for the promotion's events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

UFC Vegas 55 main card

Check out the main card for the event below:

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira (women's bantamweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci (women's strawweight)

Eryk Anders vs. Park Jun-yong (middleweight)

UFC Vegas 55 preliminary card

Check out the preliminary card for the event below:

Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter (heavyweight)

Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic (lightweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales (bantamweight)

Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares (featherweight)

Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes (women's strawweight)

