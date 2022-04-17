Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC remains at its APEX facility in Las Vegas for this weekend's Fight Night event. Scheduled to take place on April 23, UFC Vegas 52 features an array of exciting fights for fans across the globe. The event will be headlined by a women's strawweight clash between No.10-ranked contender Amanda Lemos and former champion Jessica Andrade.

MMAUnhinged @MmaUnhinged



#AmandaLemos #JessicaAndrade #Fight Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade headlines UFC Fight Night on April 23rd - (115lbs) Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade headlines UFC Fight Night on April 23rd - (115lbs) #AmandaLemos #JessicaAndrade #Fight https://t.co/LuKuVPIIuY

The fight is crucial for both fighters, who seem to be on opposite ends of the spectrum at the moment. With two wins in her last five fights, Andrade must win on her strawweight return after two years if she hopes to fight for a world title again. Lemos, on the other hand, is on a five-fight winning streak and could bag a potential title shot down the line with a win against the former champ.

Nate Latshaw @NateLatshaw @BigMarcel24 @guicruzzz @jessicammapro



73% finish (41% KO) rate in 22 wins for Andrade - 6 of her last 7 bouts ended via KO



82% finish (64% KO) rate in 11 wins for Lemos who is on a 5 bout win streak w/ 3 finishes



#NumbersByNate @aamandalemoss Professional #MMA and #UFC career comparison for Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos73% finish (41% KO) rate in 22 wins for Andrade - 6 of her last 7 bouts ended via KO82% finish (64% KO) rate in 11 wins for Lemos who is on a 5 bout win streak w/ 3 finishes @BigMarcel24 @guicruzzz @jessicammapro @aamandalemoss Professional #MMA and #UFC career comparison for Jessica Andrade vs Amanda Lemos73% finish (41% KO) rate in 22 wins for Andrade - 6 of her last 7 bouts ended via KO82% finish (64% KO) rate in 11 wins for Lemos who is on a 5 bout win streak w/ 3 finishes#NumbersByNate https://t.co/NwbMo03YpH

The event is co-headlined by a lightweight matchup between Clay Guida and Claudio Puelles.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight media day is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 20, and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to take place on Friday, April 22, and can be viewed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

UFC Vegas 52 main card

Check out the main card and preliminary cards for the event below:

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade (women's strawweight)

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles (lightweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Alexandr Romanov (heavyweight)

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa (women's flyweight)

Su Mudaerji vs. Manel Kape (flyweight)

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

UFC Vegas 52 preliminary card

Louis Cosce vs. Preston Parsons (welterweight)

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (catchweight)

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko (welterweight)

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Vilanueva (light heavyweight)

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else (bantamweight)

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins (light heavyweight)

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson (welterweight)

Edited by John Cunningham