Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas this weekend with a high-octane Fight Night card. UFC Vegas 51 will be headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. The event will take place on April 16, 2022.

Luque and Muhammad are ranked No.4 and No.5, respectively, in the welterweight division. The pair fought each other six years ago at UFC 205 where Luque emerged victorious via TKO in the very first round. This time around, both fighters have a lot more experience under their belts and there's a lot more at stake as well.

The winner of the fight will establish himself as a legitimate top contender in the 170lbs division and is likely to be just one win away from a much-coveted title shot. The co-main event of the Fight Night event features a middleweight scrap between Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight media day event will take place on Wednesday, April 13 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, April 15 and can be viewed live on the aforementioned platforms.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

UFC Vegas 51 main card

Check out the main card for the event below:

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (middleweight)

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho (welterweight)

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu (women's bantamweight)

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie (featherweight)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Mounir Lazzez (welterweight)

UFC Vegas 51 preliminary card

Check out the preliminary card for the event below:

Devin Clark vs. William Knight (light heavyweight)

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad (women's bantamweight)

Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose (lightweight)

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson (lightweight)

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden (lightweight)

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes (women's strawweight)

Kevin Croom vs. Heili Alateng (bantamweight)

