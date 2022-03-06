Schedule for UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev - weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming weekend's Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 50 is set to take place on Saturday, March 12, and the card is headlined by a light heavyweight battle between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev.

The co-main event features an exciting bantamweight clash between contenders Marlon Moraes and Song Yadong.

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight press conference for the event is set to take place on Thursday, March 10 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins are set to take place on Friday, March 11 and can be viewed on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the schedule for upcoming events and are subject to change as the promotion is yet to officially confirm the same.

Magomed Ankalaev favorite to overcome Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 50

With just one win in his last four fights, Thiago Santos enters the octagon against Magomed Ankalaev as a +310 underdog. Ankalaev, currently on a seven-fight win streak in the UFC, is an overwhelming -400 favorite to win.

This means that you could earn $310 by wagering $100 on a Santos win, whereas wagering $400 on an Ankalaev victory could fetch you $100 (Stat courtesy - Fightodds).

Check out the entire main and preliminary cards for UFC Vegas 50 below:

Main card

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Light Heavyweight)

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong (Bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres (Featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson (Light Heavyweight)

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney (Lightweight)

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva (Middleweight)

Preliminary card

Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher (Welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson (Women’s Flyweight)

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat (Bantamweight)

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk (Featherweight)

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick (Women’s Flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage (Middleweight)

Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Canneti (Bantamweight)

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov (Light Heavyweight)

