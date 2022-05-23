Schedule for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik - Weigh-ins and pre-fight press conference

The UFC has concluded its schedule for the month of May and is ready to kickstart June with a high-octane Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 56 will take place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 4.

In the main event, heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will collide in a must-win matchup for both fighters. Volkov has won two out of his last three fights inside the octagon, while Rozenstruik has won two out of his last five.

Who you got? BREAKING: Alexander Volkov will meet Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event at UFC Fight Night on June 4th, per @bokamotoESPN Who you got? BREAKING: Alexander Volkov will meet Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event at UFC Fight Night on June 4th, per @bokamotoESPN. Who you got? https://t.co/067Ar2eNto

With both men heading into the fight on the back of defeats, they will be desperate to pick up a win on the night and remain relevant in the title picture in the well-stacked heavyweight division.

In another intriguing clash which is likely set to co-headline the event, featherweight contender Dan Ige will go up against the undefeated Movsar Evloev.

fightodds.io/fights/dan-ige… UFC Fight Night Opening Odds:Dan Ige (+180)Movsar Evloev (-210) UFC Fight Night Opening Odds:Dan Ige (+180)Movsar Evloev (-210) fightodds.io/fights/dan-ige…

Check out the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins schedule for the event below:

Pre-fight press conference

The pre-fight media day interactions will take place on Wednesday, June 1 and can be viewed live on the promotion's official website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.

Official and ceremonial weigh-ins

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins will take place on Friday, June 3 and can be seen live on the platforms mentioned above.

NOTE: The dates are estimated based on the usual schedule for the promotion's events and are subject to change as they are yet to be officially confirmed.

UFC Vegas 56 full card

Check out the entire card for UFC Vegas 56 below:

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Heavyweight)

Movsar Evloev vs. Dan Ige (Featherweight)

Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Trizano (Featherweight)

Alex Da Silva vs. Joe Solecki (Lightweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov (Light heavyweight)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (Women's strawweight)

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva (Women's flyweight)

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode Osbourne (Flyweight)

Benoit Saint Denis vs. Niklas Stolze (Welterweight)

Damon Jackson vs. Darrick Minner (Featherweight)

Tony Gravely vs. Johnny Munoz (Bantamweight)

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)

Rinat Fahretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis (Welterweight)

JJ Aldrich vs. Erin Blanchfield (Women's flyweight)

Note - The UFC is yet to confirm the fight card and the bout order so they remain subject to change

