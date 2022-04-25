ONE's Michael Schiavello and AEW's Tony Schiavone bond over dunking on Twitter troll

Trolls are arguably the worst part of being a figure on social media. People such as ONE's Michael Schiavello and AEW's Tony Schiavone have to deal with this on more occasions than not. Now, both Schiavello and Schiavone have banded together to battle the trolls.

This is what one Twitter troll posted:

"Tony you’re the biggest piece of s*** in the wrestling industry. And I agree worse announcer ever. Wcw at the end couldn’t even make you look good. Bobby Herman couldn’t even make you look good."

Michael Schiavello is no stranger to the trolls himself

Schaivello has been criticized for his commentary role with ONE Championship. Being the face of the commentary team has him in the forefront of the criticism that comes along with the job.

This is a quote from a Reddit post regarding Schiavello:

"Am I the only one who thinks that Michael Schiavello is the worst play by play man in the business? (Tito doesn't count because he only did it once)"

Even with the haters, Schiavello still has some fans that stand up to the trolls for their mean and hateful comments:

"Checking in to defend the Voice; I think he's the best in the business alongside Rogan (who is great in a totally different way). The dude is a serious professional at what he does."

It is not easy being the lead commentator for ONE Championship but no one does it better than Schiavello. The fights just wouldn't be the same without his voice and his patented "THE BIG KABOSH". So, the fans are lucky to have someone as professional and as great as Schiavello calling the fights. He will back calling the action live at Singapore Stadium at ONE 157 on May 20.

