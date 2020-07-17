Scott Coker confirms Bellator is interested in signing Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant suffered a massive defeat at UFC 251 at the hands of Amanda Ribas. Paige VanZant was entering the fight on the back of 1-2 record in her last three bouts. However, she couldn't get the job done and lost in the very first round of the fight.

Now, before entering the fight, Paige VanZant had spoken about how she deserved better pay and the what she was making was quite low. Hence, when Paige VanZant lost in the very first round, Dana White was quick to lash out, stating that she should look for better places if that was the performance she was going to deliver.

Paige VanZant might find a new home in Bellator.

Now in a recent press interaction (via BJPenn.com), Bellator President Scott Coker has expressed interest in signing up Paige VanZant. It isn't unheard of Bellator to sign up former UFC fighters, so this decision doesn't really come as a surprise.

Scott Coker said that he hadn't had a business conversation with Paige VanZant yet, but he also informed that Bellator shared relations with the training camp of Paige VanZant. Scott Coker then added that he had heard that Paige VanZant hadn't had a fun trip at the UFC. He then informed that for a decision as to whether or not Paige VanZant would compete at the promotion, they first needed to have a conversation.

“You know, to be honest, I don’t think we’ve had a business conversation yet. We definitely have a relationship with her and her husband, her camp, her management, so we definitely will reach out here when she gets back and settled. She’s back but she’s probably still settling from the trip. From what I heard, it wasn’t a very fun time over there. But listen, do we want to be in the Paige VanZant business? We definitely want to have a conversation with her"