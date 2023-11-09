Scott Coker refused to sell Strikeforce to "Darth Vader" to battle MMA monopolization by the UFC

Scott Coker had seemingly refused to sell the Strikeforce MMA organization to another MMA organization whom he referred to as the "Darth Vader" of MMA. Coker, an American martial artist and entrepreneur, was Strikeforce's founder and CEO.

The kickboxing and MMA organization have been operational since 1985. However, in 2011, financial challenges resulted in Scott Coker selling Strikeforce to UFC parent company, Zuffa.

At that time, Zuffa and the UFC were owned by Las Vegas-based businesspersons Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta, friends of then-UFC president (now-UFC CEO) Dana White. Zuffa eventually shut Strikeforce down in 2013 and brought its top fighters into the UFC.

Soon after, the MMA world was abuzz by the 'UFC buys Strikeforce' news. A major anti-trust lawsuit was filed against the UFC by several former UFC fighters.

Since 2014, the UFC has been dealing with the anti-trust lawsuit, which was recently granted class action status. As reported by Bloody Elbow, important UFC-related business details have unraveled in the public domain courtesy of the lawsuit.

With the UFC trying to acquire Strikeforce since late 2010, Lorenzo Fertitta subsequently met Strikeforce representatives and lauded them for their brand-building. Regardless, he suggested that they want the UFC to be the sole major MMA brand, therefore, "acquiring Strikeforce’s Fighter contracts" was paramount.

As per Scott Coker's deposition, Dana White started calling Strikeforce representatives when they (Strikeforce) signed MMA heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko and announced the Strikeforce heavyweight tournament.

Scott Coker indicated that Lorenzo Fertitta was the considerate partner who tried to cordially negotiate a deal with Strikeforce, whereas Dana White attempted to play the bad cop to Fertitta's good cop. As per Coker's testimony, "Dana White threatened" to come after Strikeforce's fighters and give the organization "a bad time."

Moreover, Scott Coker appeared to liken the UFC to the evil Death Star weapon and fearsome antagonist Darth Vader from the Star Wars Hollywood movie franchise.

Scott Coker implied that the UFC knew that Strikeforce's heavyweight division was considerably better and that Strikeforce could eventually become a fierce rival of the UFC.

Over the years, Dana White and the UFC have acquired several other notable MMA organizations such as Pride FC and Affliction. Alluding to the same, an excerpt from Coker's deposition reads as follows:

"Affliction [MMA organization] took the easy way out. Now it’s UFC and Strikeforce. If you can’t battle these guys it’s over for the MMA industry. UFC will be the only one left. We’re the last chance. Otherwise, fighters’ purses will go down if UFC is the only one – is the only one period. We’re Luke Skywalker and UFC is Darth Vader and the Death Star."

Scott Coker's comments are indicative of the alleged monopolization mentioned in UFC lawsuit

The lawsuit against the UFC was due to it allegedly engaging in unfair business practices to monopolize the MMA industry and severely reduce fighter pay.

Several details have emerged regarding the UFC's business strategy, fighter pay, and its tactics against rival MMA organizations.

The consensus is that former Strikeforce CEO and current Bellator MMA president Scott Coker's deposition echoes the sentiment of the lawsuit against Dana White and the UFC.

In other words, both Coker and the fighters in question have accused the UFC of violating the US anti-trust laws. Their legal battle is still underway, as the fighters continue to seek compensation, while the UFC refutes the allegations levied against it.

