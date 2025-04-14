Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo on potential super fight with Jonathan Haggerty: "No love lost"

The animosity between Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty continues to brew as the former revealed that they don't like each other. Carrillo claimed this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post following his latest triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization, saying:
"No, I mean, obviously Jon and me, no love lost. So there's no love lost between me and Jon, but I didn't say that, this week I didn't say that anyway, maybe before."
Watch Nico Carrillo's interview here:
'King of the North' is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong last April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 and made a successful debut in the featherweight Muay Thai division.
This was the Scottish knockout machine's redemption victory after losing to Nabil Anane last January 2025 at ONE 170 via first-round TKO. Additionally, it was his fifth victory under the promotion and kept his 100% finish rate intact.
Nico Carrillo wants to fully enjoy his highlight-reel knockout of Sitthichai and not look ahead
During the same interview with the South China Morning Post, the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy representative said he didn't want to ruin the sweet feeling of victory over the Thai superstar by calling out other contenders.
Instead, Carrilo said that he wants to savor every moment of this latest win, as he explained:
"The reason I'm not saying any names, mate, is because I'm just so grateful to be back in the winner's column. I don't want to look ahead right now. I need to soak this feeling up and just bathe in this for a day or two, because it got stripped away from me in January, and it was the worst of my life, honestly."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.