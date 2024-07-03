“Scrappin’ with my bro” - Mikey Musumeci rejoins Brandon Moreno in Las Vegas in preparation for Kade Ruotolo

Mikey Musumeci has once again taken his training camp across two cities and reunited with an old training partner.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion aims for two-division supremacy when he challenges Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship at ONE 168: Denver.

In preparation for his Denver super fight on September 6, Musumeci linked up with former UFC flyweight world champion Brandon Moreno in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Musumeci sets his main camp up at Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles' gym at Cobrinha Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Fitness in Los Angeles. He, however, complements that with sessions at Faito Tamashii Combat Club in Las Vegas.

Trending

In an Instagram Story, Mikey Musumeci shared that he and Moreno were once again training partners in the Nevada gym.

He wrote:

"Mi Hermano @theassassinbaby. Always so much fun scrappin' with my bro @theassassinbaby."

This wasn't the first time Musumeci and Moreno linked up before a fight, though.

Musumeci took one of the most inspiring wins of his career when he submitted old nemesis Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 this past June, and one of the fighters he trained with was Moreno.

The pair have been training together for nearly two years now and it has so far proved dividends for 'Darth Rigatoni' in his quest to become one of the best BJJ artists of all time.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Ball Arena in Denver. Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.

Mikey Musumeci says he's training exchanges have never been done before

Mikey Musumeci will always be known as one of the most innovative submission grapplers of his generation, and it's thanks to no small part to his imaginative approach to training.

'Darth Rigatoni' even said he's been training exchanges that have yet to be officially created.

The American superstar shared BJJ legend 'Cobrinha' Charles and Kennedy Maciel constantly put him through the wringer during their training sessions in Los Angeles.

Musumeci wrote on his Instagram Story:

"Incredible training this week with my bro and the future 2024 ADCC -66kg champ @kennedy_jiujitsu and our professor @cobrinhacharles, every round is worlds finals 😳🤣❤️ this is the most fun training ever 😭😭 the technical exchanges we are doing literally don't exist yet 🤣❤️🔥 so blessed to have such amazing people in my life 😊 so many crazy matches for us this year to come!!"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback