Sean Brady admits he was caught off guard by fan reception ahead of Leon Edwards bout in London, says he "expected to get torched"

Sean Brady recently opened up about his latest win over Leon Edwards last Saturday and admitted that he was caught off guard by the reception he received from the crowd in London, England. He was fighting an Englishman in his home country, however, wasn't met with a hostile reception.

Brady earned the biggest win of his career as he submitted Edwards in his home country to extend his winning streak to three consecutive wins. With the win, the Philadelphia native now inches closer to a potential title shot, especially considering that he defeated a former welterweight champion.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Brady admitted that he was expecting a hostile crowd because of what was at stake for both competitors:

"Dude, I'm from Philly. I'm expecting to get torched out there. These people are coming up to me, I'm like, 'Is Leon Edwards even from fu*king London? Like, where's this guy from?' Because these people are being so nice to me.

"If you were coming to Philly and you're fighting me, you'd be getting roasted on the street, you'd be getting roasted everywhere, probably threatened, to be honest. I got none of that in London. Everyone was super nice."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

Sean Brady opens up about animosity with Leon Edwards during weigh-ins

Sean Brady also opened up about the animosity he had with Leon Edwards stemming from the weigh-ins before their bout.

During the aforementioned appearance, Brady mentioned that he was not a fan of Edwards' antics throughout the week and even admitted that he was prepared to get physical during the weigh-ins:

"That's what we do, we roast each other, we make fun of each other... I've seen him put the gun to people's heads at weigh-ins. I was like, 'If he puts that stupid a*s water pistol to my head at weigh-ins, I'm gonna slap the fu*king sh*t out of his hand.' I was ready for all of it."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

