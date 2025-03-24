Sean Brady blasts Leon Edwards and his team for being "salty" following loss at UFC Fight Night 255: "I wish I was even fu*king meaner"

Sean Brady recently blasted Leon Edwards and his team for their demeanor following UFC Fight Night 255. He noted that there was animosity throughout the fight week due to comments Edwards made about him and later after he brushed him off after their bout.

Although they didn't exchange fiery messages on social media ahead of their bout, the animosity between Brady and Edwards was on full display as they refused to touch gloves prior to their bout. The Philadelphia native capped off an incredible performance by submitting Edwards and was later awarded a Performance of the Night bonus.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Brady sounded off at Edwards and his team for how they conducted themselves prior to and following their bout. He mentioned that they weren't cordial, especially after the bout was over, and noted that he regretted not being more aggressive in the octagon:

"Personally, fu*k Leon, fu*k him and his whole team and that's how I feel about the whole situation... [After the fight] made it even worse... I went up to him, I'm like, 'Yo man, you're a great champion'... He just kind of brushed me off. Obviously, he's upset but even his whole team... they were corny as sh*t too, so it was just whack... He's just salty and then seeing all the sh*t he was saying about me throughout the week, I wish I was even fu*king meaner to this dude."

Check out Sean Brady's comments regarding Leon Edwards below:

Sean Brady explains reason behind Instagram story directed toward Leon Edwards

ufc-london-submission-win-leon-edwards" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Sean Brady also explained why he directed a jibe toward Leon Edwards on his Instagram story following his submission win at UFC Fight Night 255.

Brady mentioned that he was bothered by the comments and antics of Edwards and his team during fight week and following their bout, and so believed that he was justified to take a jibe and send a reminder to 'Rocky':

"That's why I posted the sh*t about headshot dead and them not having guns in London cause now I'm gonna make fun of you and now I'm gonna poke at you because you're a fu*king a*shole. So, maybe Belal [Muhammad] was right about him. He's all b*tt hurt about all kinds of sh*t, so I don't know."

Check out the clip of Sean Brady and Leon Edwards refusing to touch gloves below:

