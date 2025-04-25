Sean Brady defends Belal Muhammad against unreasonable hate, lauds UFC champ for "respectful" behavior after fight

Belal Muhammad has often been criticized for his lackluster performances. Nevertheless, he currently reigns as the welterweight champion after defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Recently, his former rival, Sean Brady, was in favor of Muhammad and came to his defense.

At UFC 280, 'Remember The Name' TKO'd Brady, which is the only loss in the latter's entire MMA career. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Brady spoke about his defeat at the hands of Muhammad and mentioned how respectful the UFC welterweight champion was towards him after their bout, saying:

"There was never any beef with us. He [Belal Muhammad] gave me my first loss—he was the better man that night... I think he gets a lot of hate for no reason... He was very respectful to me in the cage, after the fight. I have no problems with him. But, of course, as a competitor, as a fighter, I can't wait to fight him again."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (9:12):

After UFC 280, Brady is currently on a three-fight win streak, having defeated several notable fighters, including Kelvin Gastelum, Gilbert Burns, and Leon Edwards.

Sean Brady is rooting for Belal Muhammad to win at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad will be defending his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315. During the aforementioned interview, Sean Brady gave an in-depth breakdown of the matchup. He pointed out the strong attributes of both Muhammad and Della Maddalena.

Additionally, Brady expressed his support for 'Remember The Name', saying:

"It's hard to pick against Belal [Muhammad]. Obviously, what he's been doing as of lately is really f**king good. Look at his resume, is really good... We've seen Jack [Della Maddalena] struggle against a few different wrestlers... It's hard to pick against Belal, but Jack does hit extremely hard. He has a very good boxing. It's going to be a very interesting fight. Of course, I'm rooting for Belal because I want to fight him for the belt." [11:10]

