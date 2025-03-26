Sean Brady delivers savage response to Leon Edwards disrespect: "I wish I had hit him even harder"

Sean Brady is currently on his victory lap after dominating Leon Edwards en route to a fourth-round submission win at UFC London this past Saturday. Now, during a recent appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast Brady has detailed his issues with Edwards.

Apparently, Edwards behaved smugly toward him in the lead-up to their bout, mocking him due to his shorter stature. This infuriated Brady, who took Edwards' taunts to heart, vowing to make him regret belittling him ahead of their matchup:

"If you're an *sshole to me, you're gonna get that sh*t right back. Yeah, so, Leon, I don't really give a f*ck about him, to be honest. So, he said I was so... he was talking about my size. He was like, 'Yeah, Sean's so small, I didn't even know where he was at when I was walking up to The O2. You realized how f*cking big I was when I was on top of you for four rounds though. So, he was just saying sly sh*t all week."

Moreover, he took issue with Edwards' coaches trying to galvanize him into repeating the same come-from-behind win he enjoyed against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278:

"You got his bullsh*t *ss coaches trying to tell him some f*cking fairytale to get him back into the fight. Lightning ain't gonna strike twice in a bottle, buddy. So, I get a little upset about it, but he p*ssed me off, so I wish I had hit him even harder, to be honest. But it went pretty good for me."

Check out Sean Brady blasting Leon Edwards (1:25:14 and 1:26:10):

This isn't the first time Edwards' attitude toward other fighters has drawn criticism. Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who defeated the Englishman in a rematch to capture the title, was indignant over Edwards' dismissal of him as a title challenger before they finally faced each other.

Sean Brady became the first fighter to ever finish Leon Edwards

Sean Brady's fourth-round submission over Leon Edwards is historic, and in more ways than one.

While Edwards had lost prior, he had never been finished. Brady's mounted guillotine was the first time Edwards was defeated in such a manner.

Furthermore, it has landed Edwards in the first losing streak of his career.

