Sean Brady goes scorched earth on Ian Garry for calling for a title shot next: "That don't mean fu*king di*k" 

Sean Brady made his return to the octagon last month when he defeated Leon Edwards via fourth-round submission at UFC Fight Night 255. The No.1-ranked welterweight recently took aim at Ian Garry for calling for a title shot after his UFC on ESPN 63 unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates.

Speaking on his podcast, The BradyBagz Show, Brady claimed that the No.6-ranked welterweight is not deserving of such an opportunity, stating:

"Ian did what Ian does. He f**king touches you and runs for three rounds. Then, he got beat up for two rounds and said he's getting a title shot. To say you have a performance like that and you deserve a title shot, he can go weigh in and be the backup fighter all he wants. That don't mean f**king d**k."

He continued:

"So, yeah, Ian keeps talking about him taking short notice fights. Cool, bro. You did two. You lost one and you almost got finished in the other. That doesn't mean you deserve a title shot. Just because what? You're going to go weigh in. You think you deserve it? Nah, bro."

Check out Sean Brady's comments on Ian Garry below:

Garry has expressed interest in serving as the backup fighter at UFC 315 in less than two weeks. It is unclear if the promotion will give him the next opportunity to fight for the belt, as the welterweight division's title picture remains crowded.

Ian Garry recently brushed off potential Sean Brady matchup

Ian Garry was able to get back in the win column at UFC on ESPN 66 as he defeated Carlos Prates via unanimous decision. The No.6-ranked welterweight was asked about a potential matchup with Sean Brady during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. He responded:

"Not in my mind. That guy needs to do a little bit more, too. I think you could see many, many different scenarios for Sean, but in my mind, I don't think he's in my path right now."

Check out Ian Garry's comments on facing Sean Brady below:

Garry revealed that he hopes to face the winner of the upcoming UFC 315 title bout between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. He added that the next two opponents he would like to face are lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Shavkat Rakhmonov, who handed him the only loss of his mixed martial arts career at UFC 310.

