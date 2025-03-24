Sean Brady mocks Leon Edwards' iconic line after UFC London win, says "Y’all don’t even got guns"

Sean Brady poked fun at Leon Edwards by using the former champion's famous phrase after a dominant victory over him at UFC London.

Brady faced Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Night 255 at The O2 Arena in London, England, this past Saturday. From the start, the American applied constant pressure and showcased his dominant grappling skills. In the fourth round, he submitted ‘Rocky’ via guillotine choke to secure the victory. This performance earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Recently, Brady shared a backstage picture of himself with his team and took a jab at the former welterweight champion, writing:

"Headshot dead” yall don't even got guns in London.”

Check out the screenshot of Sean Brady’s Instagram story below:

Sean Brady’s Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @seanbradymma on Instagram]

Last year in July at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad beat Leon Edwards to become the welterweight champion. The loss against Brady marked Edwards' second consecutive defeat, pushing him further away from another title shot.

Sean Brady reflects on his victory over Leon Edwards

Sean Brady displayed a dominant performance and secured a submission victory against Leon Edwards. With three consecutive victories, he has extended his MMA record to 18-1.

Following the UFC London event, Brady was interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he reflected on his victory and emphasized that the fight went exactly as planned. He also pointed out that Edwards seemed confused and had no answers for his grappling skills.

"To be honest, it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be... I was a little surprised at how confused he seemed to be on the ground. Once I had him there, I think that just says how good I am on the ground but yeah, it literally went exactly to gameplan the last 4 to 5 weeks. I couldn't have scripted it better to be honest with you."

Check out Sean Brady’s comments below (0:50):

Brady has only one defeat on his record, which was handed to him by the current welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, at UFC 280, where he was knocked out in the second round.

