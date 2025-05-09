Sean Brady previews Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena while outlining potential fight plans

UFC welterweight Sean Brady recently shared his predictions for the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fight at UFC 315. Although the Philadelphia native wants 'Remember the Name' to win, he isn't excluding the chances of the Australian fighter winning this weekend.

Della Maddalena is currently on a seven-fight winning streak. His last outing against Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 solidified his chance for the welterweight belt. He is scheduled to lock horns with Muhammad at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to become the new kingpin of the division.

Speaking on his podcast, The BradyBagz Show, Brady gave his thoughts on the welterweight clash, stating:

"For me, I want Belal [Muhammad] to win. It is better for me if Belal wins. He's the only person who's beat me in my career. The better he does, the better it looks for me, and I could possibly get a title shot next."

Stating Della Maddalena's possibilities of victory, he said:

"With that being said, [Jack Della Maddalena] a f****** very tough fight, and I wouldn't be surprised if Jack wins this fight. Jack can knock people out, that's usually how he wins fights. He's hard to take down and hold down. So, it's going to be a very interesting fight. I'm picking Belal, but I would not be surprised if Jack wins this fight."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (33:21):

Robert Whittaker previews Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently shared his perspective on the Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena title fight at UFC 315. 'The Reaper' appeared as a featured analyst at FOX Sports Australia, sharing his expertise on how the champion's game plan might favor his No.5-ranked opponent. He said:

"The way [Belal Muhammad is] willing to strike as well as mix in his wrestling, it just creates such a tiring game for people. I think if Jack just plays patiently and controls that mid-range, uses his jab the way he does, make him uncomfortable with stinging him every time he moves forward or backwards. If he gets taken down, just get back up. We saw in that [Gilbert] Burns fight, he's resilient. I can see him finishing Belal."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (0:26):

