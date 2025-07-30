Sean Brady pushes for Shavkat Rakhmonov bout on Islam Makhachev’s MSG return

Sean Brady recently expressed his wish to face Shavkat Rakhmonov on Islam Makhachev’s rumored octagon return at Madison Square Garden in New York.Earlier this year, Makhachev vacated his lightweight title and moved up to welterweight after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned his close friend and then-champion Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 315. The Dagestani fighter now aims to capture his second belt by defeating Della Maddalena in a potential title fight on the UFC's November card at Madison Square Garden.Brady, who currently holds the No. 2 spot in the 170-pound rankings, voiced his desire to face Rakhmonov in a title eliminator bout on the undercard of Della Maddalena's expected title defense against Makhachev. During a recent episode of The BradyBagz Show, the American fighter said:''I seen through a little birdie that that Shavkat [Rakhmonov] was saying something about him coming back in November or December. So I want to fight soon, but I would wait and fight him at MSG on the same card as Jack [Della Maddalena] and Islam [Makhachev]. And then that's a true number one contender fight.''Check out Sean Brady's comments below:Brady lost his undefeated status to Belal Muhammad at UFC 280 in 2022. The 32-year-old then bounced back with a three-fight streak, the most recent being a fourth-round submission win over Leon Edwards at UFC London. Notably, he surpassed Khamzat Chimaev for the most control time (four minutes and 57 seconds) in a single round in UFC history, achieving it in the second round of his bout against Edwards.As for Rakhmonov, he improved his unbeaten record to 19 wins by defeating Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision at UFC 310 last year. The Kazakh was then scheduled to challenge Muhammad at UFC 315 earlier this year, however, he pulled out of the title fight due to injuries.Sean Brady believes Shavkat Rakhmonov is beatableDuring an interview with MMA Fighting earlier this year, Sean Brady offered his thoughts on a potential matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov.Brady liked his chances against Rakhmonov as he expressed his optimism, saying:''These guys all look like the boogeyman but if you go back far enough in their records, you can see them lose a fight. Everyone has holes. Everyone is human. So eventually you get exposed just like Khamzat did with Gilbert [Burns], like Shavkat did with Ian...I was very impressed with Shavkat up to that point but it’s still a guy that I think I’m very favorable to fight against.''Check out Sean Brady's comments below (13:58):