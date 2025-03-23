  • home icon
  Sean Brady responds to Belal Muhammad's "copied my homework" tweet after he beat Leon Edwards, addresses loss to the champion

Sean Brady responds to Belal Muhammad's "copied my homework" tweet after he beat Leon Edwards, addresses loss to the champion

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 23, 2025 02:42 GMT
Sean Brady responds to Belal Muhammad
Sean Brady responds to Belal Muhammad's comments [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady has responded to comments made by champion Belal Muhammad. After Brady's victory over Leon Edwards on March 22, 'Remember the Name' uploaded a post where he accused Brady of copying his gameplan to defeat the British fighter.

Brady appeared at the post-fight press conference where he responded by claiming that he performed better against 'Rocky' than the current champion.

"I think I did a lot better than Belal did. I think Belal lost a couple of rounds, he had his back taken for an entire round... I dominated Leon every round. No one's ever did it like me. And then I smothered him and made him quit in front of his hometown."
Brady then spoke about his loss to Muhammad and how it helped him grow as a fighter.

"If you look at Belal's record, he has an amazing record. He has me on there, he has a lot of good guys on there. So, for people to s**t on me for losing to him, it is what it is, but yeah, that loss was the best thing that ever happened to me. Clearly, I'm on a nice little run here and who's the last person to finish Leon? Me. So yeah, doing pretty good."
Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

Brady and Edwards sqaured off for a five-round welterweight main event at UFC London. The event was held on March 22 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

The Philadelphia native used his grappling prowess to outclass Edwards and submitted him with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

Brady now has a record of 18-1. He has only suffered one professonal loss and that was at the hands of Muhammad. 'Remember the Name' scored a second-round knockout against him at UFC 280 in October 2022.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
