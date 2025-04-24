Sean Brady rips into Ian Garry with savage rant, mocks title talk and calls out performance against Michael 'Venom' Page

Sean Brady recently took aim at Ian Garry and blasted him with a savage rant after his latest comments regarding a title shot. He brought up his past performances against the likes of Michael 'Venom' Page and notable wins to dismiss the idea of him being awarded a title shot.

Garry has not shied away from making his feelings known regarding the landscape of the welterweight division and his place in the title picture. He claimed he was more deserving of a title shot than Brady and Joaquin Buckley. His comments garnered a response from the Philadelphia native, who is coming off a submission win over former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

After a clip of Garry's comments surfaced on social media, Brady shared it to his Instagram story along with a fiery rant. He slammed the Irishman by mentioning that he has no argument for a title shot and a potential win over the No.13-ranked welterweight shouldn't warrant one:

"Biggest claim to fame is losing a decision to Shavkat [Rakhmonov] crying like a baby. He didn't get a title shot off a loss and now is claiming he will get the title 'if' he beat [No.13] make it make sense [clown emoji]. 0 top-5 wins calls himself an elite striker but held on for dear life against 'MVP'."

Check out Sean Brady's Instagram story regarding Ian Garry below:

Brady's Instagram story responding to Garry's comments [Image courtesy: @seanbradymma on Instagram]

What did Ian Garry say about Sean Brady?

Ian Garry was critical about the other welterweight contenders and specifically named Sean Brady among the fighters that he claimed fans don't care about.

While speaking to Full Send MMA, Garry mentioned that he has a much larger fan base and confirmed that he will be in attendance at UFC 315 to challenge the winner of the main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena:

"Joaquin Buckley barely speaks fu**ing English and Sean Brady looks like he's out of Lord of the Rings, so no one gives a fu*k about these guys... I'm a fighter that fights the best in the world... Saturday night, Carlos Prates is gonna get his a** handed to him and I'm going straight to Montreal because that belt is inevitably going around my waist."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

