Sean Brady shares final verdict on Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates fight at UFC Kansas City: "This guy talks about how he’s the best fighter"

UFC welterweight Sean Brady recently weighed in on the Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates fight at UFC Kansas City. Although the Philadelphia native is not a fan of the Irishman, he picks him to secure the victory on Saturday.

From the light heavyweight division, Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. were the original picks for UFC Kansas City. However, 'Sweet Dreams' was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury. Then, the main event was replaced by Garry and Prates, who stepped in on short notice.

Judging by his previous remarks, Brady is no fan of Garry. Both fighters have traded back-and-forths on multiple occasions. The No.1-ranked welterweight recently shared his perspective on the main event's winner. On his podcast, The BradyBagz Show, the American had this to say:

"Unfortunately, I'm going to pick Ian to win this fight. He has more ways to win than Carlos does. Obiously, Carlos could probably knock him out. Ian knows how to win. He'll [strike] and f****** run."

Talking about Garry's resume, Brady said this:

"He has one bonus, he lost his last fight, fights before that were all split decisions. This guy talks about how he's the best fighter, you're not. The only reason people talk about you is because you do stupid s*** online."

The upcoming contest marks the second short-notice fight that 'The Future' accepted, with his previous one being a loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Ian Machado Garry breaks down Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is scheduled to enter his maiden title defense fight after dethroning Leon Edwards last July. 'Remember The Name' looks to defeat the No.5-ranked Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, held in the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on May 10.

Ian Machado Garry, who had previously advocated for a title shot despite losing against Shavkat Rakhmonov, recently weighed in on the contest. Speaking to Shak MMA, the Irishman had this to say:

"I think both guys are very good at what they do. Stylistically the way Belal fights, this fight is tailor-made for him. I think Jack has to get going early to have any hope of getting his hands raised. Every minute that goes by, it puts Belal in a better position because he is a work horse, grinder, he will grab a hold of you. Honestly, I think he gets a finish in the later rounds."

