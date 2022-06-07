Sean Brady suggests Jorge Masvidal and Nick Diaz as potential opponents if Stephen Thompson or Belal Muhammad don't accept fight

Nick Diaz was recently called out by rising welterweight star Sean Brady, who appears to be itching to book his next fight.

Brady has repeatedly called out top-ranked welterweights Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammad in recent times, but to no avail. Seemingly desperate for his next octagon outing to be booked, the undefeated phenom has now taken aim at BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal and former Strikeforce champion Nick Diaz.

"If @bullyb170 & @WonderboyMMA [Belal Muhammad & Stephen Thompson] don’t wanna fight how about @GamebredFighter & @nickdiaz209 [Jorge Masvidal & Nick Diaz], let’s show this division what’s up"

Calling out superstars like Masvidal and Diaz is certainly an ambitious move on Brady's part. The Philadelphia native currently occupies the No.9 spot in the welterweight rankings and hasn't fought since November last year, when he beat Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision.

Masvidal has openly discussed potential fights against Gilbert Burns and Conor McGregor, and it remains to be seen whether he will pursue another welterweight clash with title implications or the more lucrative super-fight offers. Considering the fact that Brady doesn't have the biggest name in the division, 'Gamebred' will likely avoid the unbeaten 170-pounder.

Additionally, a fight against Nick Diaz is highly unlikely for Brady as the Stockton native has already revealed who he is looking to fight if he is to return.

Who does Nick Diaz want to fight?

Nick Diaz made his long awaited return to the octagon last year when he took on former foe Robbie Lawler in a middleweight bout. He suffered a third-round TKO loss at the hands of the former UFC welterweight champion, but had moments of success in the bout, despite his six-year layoff prior to the fight.

Many believed that this was Diaz's last appearance inside the octagon as it was later revealed that he wasn't in shape for the bout. However, his coach Cesar Gracie revealed earlier this year that his pupil will return at some point in 2022.

Diaz is now targeting a fight against the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. Citing how a potential fight between himself and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is a much bigger fight than any other welterweight scrap, the Stockton native recently told TMZ Sports:

"[I'm looking to return by the] end of the year. I'm working on it... they want to save... [they want me] to fight like a bunch of guys, it's definitely down there, well you know what, it's a bigger fight [me and Usman] you know. You just skip all the all the mess, you know. I want to fight for the title, I want to do all that stuff, I am 38 years old. I think I'll beat him."

Watch the interview below:

