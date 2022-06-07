"I am coming for you" - Sean Brady tells Belal Muhammad there's "nowhere to run" and he should accept the fight

Sean Brady is seemingly eyeing a showdown with top-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad. The Philadelphia native claims that the UFC is looking to put together a fight between the duo and it's up to Muhammad to sign on the dotted line.

Brady currently occupies the No.9 spot in the welterweight rankings, while Muhammad sits at No.5. While 'Remember The Name' has been calling for fights against higher-ranked fighters, it appears as though an intriguing matchup opposite the undefeated Brady is on the cards.

Brady recently tweeted:

"[Belal Muhammad] I know the ufc is calling. pick up the 📞 and agree to the fight. Nowhere to run now. I am coming for you."

Sean Brady is among the most promising prospects in the 170-pound division. He sports an unblemished 15-0 record and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chiesa last year.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad made a statement with his resounding win over Vicente Luque earlier this year. He hasn't tasted defeat in his last eight outings and is likely one or two marquee wins away from a shot at gold. While he has been calling for fights against Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, it remains to be seen whether he accepts Brady's callout.

Sean Brady is among the best grapplers in the welterweight division

In his last two fights against Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque, Belal Muhammad resorted to his wrestling to come away with decision victories. He will find it difficult to utilize the same gameplan if he locks horns with Sean Brady, who has solidified his status as one of the best grapplers in the 170-pound division.

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Daniel Gracie, Brady has four submission wins on his record. He also has two wins in submission grappling bouts, most notably edging out Australian grappling phenom Craig Jones at Fury Pro Grappling 3 just weeks after his win over Michael Chiesa in the UFC.

At Fury Pro Grappling 4, he submitted Ben Saunders with a kimura to further extend his unbeaten run in submission grappling.

