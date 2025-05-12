Sean Brady weighs in on potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev welterweight title clash

Sean Brady shared his thoughts on a potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev welterweight title bout, now that Makhachev has confirmed his move to 170-pounds. Based on 'JDM's' performance against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Brady pointed out that Makhachev might be in danger when the two square off.

Della Maddalena captured the welterweight strap after earning a unanimous decision win over Muhammad at UFC 315. After the bout, Makhachev confirmed his move to welterweight to complete his double-champ aspirations.

The Dagestani, possibly moving up to 170-pounds, does create a dilemma for the top-ranked contenders, including Brady, who are on impressive winning streaks and worthy of a title shot.

In his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No.1 UFC welterweight shared his thoughts on what he believes could transpire in a potential title bout between Della Maddalena and Makhachev.

The Philadelphia native mentioned that the newly minted welterweight champion is a powerful striker and is capable of stuffing Makhachev's takedowns, especially with the improvements he has made training with Craig Jones. Brady said:

"I think 'JDM' is gonna make it a lot more interesting than what people would think it would be. He fights as good as he does southpaw, orthodox. He's hard to take down. He just has this ability to create these scrambles and get right back to his feet, he started working with Craig Jones... And definitely added to his game plan and his weapons... I think Jack's gonna hang around for a little bit longer than people think."

Check out Sean Brady's comments about potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev bout below:

Sean Brady makes feelings known on Islam Makhachev moving to welterweight

Sean Brady also weighed in about Islam Makhachev's decision to move up to welterweight. In the aforementioned episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Brady shared his thoughts on being snubbed from a welterweight title shot in favor of Makhachev and mentioned that although the Dagestani has earned it, he believes two divisions could be held up. He said:

"I would rather see [Makhachev] stay where he's at and kind of clean out [the lightweight division]. The whole double champ thing is hard... There's still guys at 155 [pounds]... But then again on the other hand, he's done so much. If he's going to move up, is he going to stay there though? Because if not, now you're holding up two divisions."

Check out Sean Brady's comments about Islam Makhachev below:

