"Sean finally found his Dad" - Fans in awe of massive size difference between Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland as they pose for post-training picture

Former opponents Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland were seen training together. This came after the Brazilian had announced his intentions of wanting to train with Strickland last week.

It is worth noting that both Pereira and Strickland will be in action next month. While Strickland will be fighting at middleweight on July 1, Periera will make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz on July 29. After their first training session, 'Poatan' took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and 'Tarzan'.

The picture posted by Alex Pereira has left fans rather shocked as there is a massive size difference between the two. Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of the post with their hilarious remarks. Take a look at some of them below:

"Sean finally found his Dad"

"Bash Bros>Smash Bros"

"What can Poatan possibly learn from icarly?"

"There's no way these 2 fought at the same weight class"

"Imagine Strickland teaching Alex how to say the n word"

"Sean definitely bottomed"

"Whoever sanctioned this fight a year ago...deserves jail time"

"Wtf is this guy still growing?!"

Fan reactions

Israel Adesanya is open to fighting Alex Pereira again under one condition

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have had one of the most storied rivalries the sport of MMA has ever seen. Having fought each other four times already, twice in kickboxing and twice in MMA, it looks like the UFC middleweight champion is open for a fifth fight against the Brazilian.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Adesanya was asked if he believes he will fight Pereira again. 'The Last Stylebender' claimed that the only scenario where he could see fighting 'Poatan' again is if he goes on to win the light heavyweight title:

"If he wins the 205 belt, maybe... If I'm going to bet money on it, no, because 205, I've been there, it's hard. It's not an easy task, but if he wins the 205 belt though, and they might give him a fast track like they did with me, then they're going to have a magic, crazy f**king epic fight at 205 with me and him, and that will be us for the fifth time. Isn't that wild?"

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes