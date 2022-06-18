"Deep down, he wants to see me lose" - Sean O'Malley insists Daniel Cormier wants the 'Sugar' hype derailed, believes 'DC' sees similarities with Jon Jones

Sean O'Malley is still salty about Daniel Cormier's biased commentary against him, and he thinks it may be because he reminds 'DC' of Jon Jones.

O'Malley was recently interviewed on Daniel Cormier's ESPN+ program, The DC and RC Show, where they argued about Cormier's constant references to O'Malley's leg injuries. Discussing the back and forth on his YouTube show Bromalley, O'Malley said:

"I think DC and I get along, but it is what it is. I think he truly, deep down, wants to see me lose. For whatever it is. I already said it, it's because I remind him of Jon Jones because I'm 6'6. DC wants to see me lose. It's okay, I'm not mad about it, I get it. I'd want to see me lose too, you know what I mean?"

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss his interview with Daniel Cormier below:

O'Malley is an unusual looking kid making a lot of money off YouTube and Twitch, which he feels has a lot of the older and less financially diversified fighters on the roster hating on him. While 'Sugar' seems to include Cormier in that list, the former double champ turned commentator feels like he's just doing his job pointing out potential weaknesses in O'Malley's game.

InvestandSurf @InvestandS Looks like a hit to the peroneal nerve around the right knee. O’Malley can not dorsiflex his right foot due to the momentary nerve injury which then causes him to roll his right ankle later. #UFC252 Looks like a hit to the peroneal nerve around the right knee. O’Malley can not dorsiflex his right foot due to the momentary nerve injury which then causes him to roll his right ankle later. #UFC252 https://t.co/e271PKQjmU

Daniel Cormier fires back at Sean O'Malley over bias accusations

After Sean O'Malley called Daniel Cormier out for repeatedly suggesting O'Malley's opponents should attack his legs, Cormier tried to explain himself as diplomatically as possible. He said:

"Here's to my defense. Where else in the octagon have you show that there's an ability to hurt you? So we're telling a story, right. So we're pointing to the one area in which something worked effectively. And you gotta remember: one time you did an interview sitting on the ground because your leg was hurt. So I'm calling back to these moments, and the only moments where I have seen you compromised."

Joey @JoeyCouchh LMFAO Sean O'Malley won the fight but he broke his foot in the last round and cant stand so Joe Rogan interviews him on the ground #UFC222 LMFAO Sean O'Malley won the fight but he broke his foot in the last round and cant stand so Joe Rogan interviews him on the ground #UFC222 https://t.co/74w91MuUcJ

"Outside of that, you haven't shown many places inside the octagon where you struggle. So it's actually more of a compliment to Sean O'Malley, as opposed to 'He's weak in that area,' because it's the only thing we've seen effectively do anything to Sean, even if you said it was a lucky kick."

Watch Cormier and O'Malley argue over leg kicks below:

O'Malley and Cormier ended up agreeing to disagree, and it's clear from O'Malley's latest YouTube video that he still thinks bias is playing a part in the commentary for his fights.

He'll have a chance to try and prove the haters (and possibly Cormier) wrong when he fights Pedro Munhoz at UFC 275 on July 2.

