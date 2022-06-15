"It drives me crazy" - Sean O'Malley explains his issue with Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier's commentary to 'DC'

Sean O'Malley has a problem with Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan's commentary during his fights. Having watched his own bouts multiple times, O'Malley noted that 'DC' and Rogan constantly emphasize his opponents using leg kicks on 'Sugar'.

Cormier and Rogan recommended the leg kick as a weapon of choice against O'Malley as Marlon Vera had seemingly found success with it. However, 'Sugar' is driven crazy by this as he believes his own leg kicks were far better than 'Chito's.

The 27-year-old also claimed that the leg injury loss was the result of a damaged nerve caused by Vera's big toe rather than a well-directed leg kick. O'Malley recently said on the DC&RC Show:

"I have watched my fights back over and over again and every time I hear you and Joe say something, they say, 'I don't know why they don't kick his legs like Chito Vera did. It was very effective for him'. Oh god, it drives me crazy 'DC'. That drives me crazy. Because the leg kick he landed wasn't a good quality leg kick. My leg kicks I was landing on him were making him spin around in circles. His big toe hit the nerve when I was pulling out from a kick."

Watch O'Malley's appearance on the DC&RC Show below:

Sean O'Malley is eyeing a rematch against Marlon Vera

It was a big step up in competition for Sean O'Malley when he faced Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in 2020. Both fighters came out trading leg kicks and 'Suga' successfully managed to land a few flush ones.

Following his attack, O'Malley seemed to be on wobbly legs and it soon became evident that his right leg was comprised. This wasn't lost on Vera, who started teeing off on 'Sugar' until referee Herb Dean stepped in.

O'Malley dismissed his loss to Vera as a fluke, claiming 'Chito's' big-toe caught his peroneal nerve by chance. While the Montana native has recorded three straight finishes since, he hasn't faced a top 10 fighter yet.

The 27-year-old will once again take a major step-up when he faces Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. O'Malley is looking to settle unfinished business with 'Chito' if he can get past Munhoz.

'Sugar' recently said in an appearance on The MMA Hour:

"After this fight, I have to finish Pedro. Say I go out there and finish Pedro then I get a Top 5 guy, whoever it is. It depends on if 'Chito' gets a fight booked. I know that’s a fight that I want.”

Watch Sean O'Malley's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

