"Doesn't really get cracked too much" - Sean O'Malley breaks down possible fight between Petr Yan and Chito Vera

Sean O'Malley recently shared his take on a proposed clash between Petr Yan and Marlon Vera.

O'Malley believes it's an interesting fight in the bantamweight division. He added that Vera keeps his guard high and doesn't really get cracked too much with strikes. Yan is a striker with legitimate power and the accuracy of a sniper. However, it will be interesting to see how his style works against a tough opponent like 'Chito'. Here's what O'Malley stated about the clash while speaking on the TimboSugarShow:

"It's an interesting fight. Chito does that, he keeps his guard high. F*cking doesn't really get cracked too much. That's an interesting fight. I'd like to see it."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk about Petr Yan vs. Marlon Vera:

Vera is coming off a decision win against Rob Font in his last fight. 'Suga' has fought the Ecuadorian before in his career. In fact, his sole loss came against 'Chito'. O'Malley suffered a leg injury during that clash and eventually suffered a TKO loss.

Yan, on the other hand, is coming off a decision loss against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273. The former champion is looking to get another shot at his title. A win against an in-form contender like Vera should earn him that opportunity.

Sean O'Malley is set to make his return at UFC 276 against Pedro Munhoz

Sean O'Malley is set to return to the octagon as he takes on No.10-ranked bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. This will be O'Malley's first test against a top-10 contender in the bantamweight division of the UFC.

'Suga' is coming off a signature knockout win against Raulian Paiva in his last fight at UFC 264. He is currently on a three-fight winning streak since his loss to Vera and has finished all three of his last opponents.

'The Young Punisher', on the other hand, is currently on a two-fight losing streak. He lost a decision against Dominick Cruz in his last fight. However, with a win, he can steal all the hype behind O'Malley and use it as momentum to rejuvanate his career.

O'Mally can make a place for himself in the top-10 of the 135 lbs division with a win against Munoz. The much anticipated bantamweight clash will take place on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far