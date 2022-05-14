"Izzy's one of the hardest puzzles to solve" - Sean O'Malley on Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Sean O'Malley has weighed in on the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier middleweight title fight that headlines UFC 276 on July 2.

O'Malley is sharing the card with Adesanya vs. Cannonier and shared his excitement surrounding the bout on the latest episode of The Bromalley Show. He said:

"Izzy's one of the hardest puzzles to solve. I guess taking him down and holding him is the only answer we've seen from a guy that was a lot bigger. So ... Jared's not a wrestler in a sense, that's not his goal. Maybe it will be, I don't f***ing know. Maybe he'll go in there, take him down, try to hold him down. Which ... you're going to have to be a very high level wrestler to do that against Izzy."

"Being able to outstrike Izzy and land the shots that need to be done, it's gonna be f***ing hard. But if anyone can do it, it's Jared. Dude's mentally strong as f***. Just an all around athlete. He's gonna put the work in that needs to be done. I like Izzy and Jared. That's going to be a sweet fight. I'm glad I'm opening that card so I can watch it."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk Adesanya vs. Cannonier below:

O'Malley is set to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in the first fight on the pay-per-view card, giving 'Sugar' enough time to shower, do media, and then take a seat and enjoy the main event.

If he's quick enough he'll also be able to catch the excellent co-main event as well, the trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC 276 is going to be INCREDIBLE 🤩 UFC 276 is going to be INCREDIBLE 🤩 https://t.co/WPORntJQIa

Sean O'Malley wants Marlon Vera rematch after he beats Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276

If everything goes according to plan for Sean O'Malley at UFC 276, he'll knock out Pedro Munhoz and then move onto his next challenge: Marlon 'Chito' Vera. O'Malley and Vera fought back in August of 2020, with Vera earning a first round TKO after injuring O'Malley's leg badly with a calf kick.

Initially, Sean O'Malley wasn't interested in fighting Vera again, but now he says 'Chito' has earned another fight with him. He told The MMA Hour:

"Well, in the past I said he's gotta to earn a rematch. And I think he's done that. He went out there and lost to Jose Aldo ... He knocked out Frankie and he went out there and he looked really good against Rob. So he's definitely improved and he's earned that rematch. People hate it when I say that but it's true, he earned it."

