"I'm creating a whole other style of striking" - Sean O'Malley breaks down the reason for his spectacular walk-off KOs

Sean O'Malley has long been regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC. Hailed for his deathly accurate striking and walk-off KOs, Sean O'Malley has one of the most unusual and unique fighting styles. He recently affirmed this hypothesis and talked about birthing a whole new style of fighting.

While in conversation with Logan Paul and Co. on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Sean O'Malley opened up about his unique brand of striking and what made it so special. In addition, he also spoke about his patented walk-off KOs and how he got so adept at them.

"It's not usually the first shot that knocks people out. I'll hit their chin four, five, six, seven, eight times. And then it's the one. It's a build-up of punches. For the most part, I'm going to hit them on the chin, going to be accurate, very accurate. I think it comes from the speed, from the accuracy, the set-ups, the little feints. I do a lot of s**t. I'm creating a whole other style of striking," said Sean O'Malley.

Catch the entire segment of the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul and Sean O'Malley right here:

Sean O'Malley reveals why he keeps his hands low while fighting

The most basic principle that one is taught during their introduction to fighting is to keep their hands up so as to protect their head. However, you needn't worry about that if you're as fast as Sean O'Malley.

'Sugar' is often seen fighting with his hands down by his sides. Truly embodying the phrase 'work smarter, not harder,' Sean O'Malley revealed why he fights with his hands near his hip.

"Biceps are heavy. Imagine carrying these f***ers around all day. I keep them low. Yeah, shooting a jab from the hip. It's so fun just being in there, it's so fun," admitted Sean O'Malley.

Coming off a stupefying and decisive win over Kris Moutinho, Sean O'Malley is currently looking to get some rest in and recover before he takes up his next fight. O'Malley was recently offered a fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC 268.

However, 'Sugar' turned the fight down, citing "ridiculous" tax rates as the main reason behind his reluctance. He subsequently went on to declare that he is looking at a return sometime in December. While the wait seems like a long and arduous one, with the way the UFC has been setting up fights, expect time to fly by in the blink of an eye.

