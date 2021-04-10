Sean O'Malley calls out Dominick Cruz in latest YouTube video

Sean O'Malley wants to share the Octagon with UFC veteran Dominick Cruz next. In a recent YouTube video message, directed at Cruz, Sean O'Malley explained why the fight makes the most sense in the 135-lbs bracket.

The UFC has announced TJ Dillashaw's return against Cory Sandhagen for Fight Night on 8th May. Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font are also scheduled to fight in the headliner for the May 22 UFC event. Aljamain Sterling, the champion, is also expected to be out of action for the next nine months.

Sean O'Malley believes there isn't a 'big fight' for Dominick Cruz in the division:

"Sup, Dom? Heard you're looking for a big fight. Who's a bigger fight than me right now? Cory [Sandhagen] is about to beat the EPO out of TJ [Dillashaw]; Rob [Font] is about to knock out Cody [Gabrandt] for the seventh time this year; Petr [Yan] is disqualified for cheating; Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] is still knocked out from the knee. Who's a bigger fight?", said Sean O'Malley.

Will Dominick Cruz accept Sean O'Malley's callout?

In a recent interview with ESPN, Dominick Cruz talked about the buzz surrounding the potential fight with Sean O'Malley. Cruz, who is renowned for his patented footwork, sees many similarities in O'Malley's fighting style with his own. Cruz lauded the 6 foot tall Bantamweight for effectively utilizing his reach advantage against his opponents:

"Am I interested in fighting in (2021) again? Yes. Do I need to call out one specific person? No. Am I saying no to one specific person? No. And I could also see how that could be a matchup that people are talking about. He feints a lot. He uses his range well. He is tall, he is long. I am tall, I am long. I use feints. We have a lot of similarities...", said Dominck Cruz.

"He feints a lot, he uses his range well, he's tall, he's long, I'm tall, I'm long, I use feints, we have a lot of similarities."@DominickCruz isn't calling Sean O'Malley out, but sees why it's "a match-up people are talking about." (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/9jBLO94WqM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2021

Advertisement

Both fighters re-entered the win column with stellar performances in their last fight. Sean O'Malley displayed his striking prowess against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260 while Dominick Cruz churned out a decision victory over Casey Kenney at UFC 259.

If the promotion greenlights the matchup against Dominick Cruz, Sean O'Malley wants the co-main event spot in the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 fight card.