"He has the will" - Sean O'Malley believes Jared Cannonier has what it takes to "upset" Israel Adesanya

Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya are all set to headline the pay-per-view inside the legendary T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday. With tensions between the two running high, fight fans and other UFC stars are picking their favorites to win the match.

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley will also enter the octagon that night against Pedro Munhoz. However, before his fight, 'Sugar' made a bold claim about 'The Killa Gorilla'. O'Malley thinks Cannonier has the mindset necessary to beat Israel Adesanya and dethrone him for the UFC middleweight championship.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, 'Sugar' argued that Cannonier is a tough opponent for 'The Last Stylebender'. O'Malley also recalled the epic battle between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson at UFC 271 where 'The Killa Gorilla' flatlined Brunson, knocking him out in the second round.

"He has that mindset. He has the heart. He has the will."

Take a look at what Sean O'Malley had to say about Cannonier:

Mind games are running wild between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier before UFC 276

The two middleweight greats are just hours away from their eventual bout inside the T-Mobile arena, but before locking horns, the two fighters played their fair share of mind games with one another.

First, 'The Killa Gorilla' took to his Instagram story and dissed 'The Last Stylebender' using a picture of Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz defeated Adesanya at UFC 259 via unanimous decision, giving Adesanya the first loss of his MMA career.

In response, Adesanya took to his YouTube channel and noted that Cannonier was making the same mistake as Whittaker. He further confessed that Jared Cannonier has made this fight 'personal'.

Recently, the UFC invited all the scheduled fighters before the pay-per-view to draw a picture of their opponents. Adesanya made full use of the moment, taking the nickname 'The Killa Gorilla' quite literally.

'The Last Stylebender' quickly grabbed the marker and made a literal gorilla on the blank canvas. Both of these men know what it takes to win big fights inside the octagon, but only time will tell if Cannonier can capitalize on his first shot at the middleweight title and silence Adesanya.

