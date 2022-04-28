Conor McGregor one of Nate Diaz's 'easiest fights', claims Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley gave his take on a possible trilogy bout between 'The Notorious' Conor Mcgregor and Nate Diaz. In a recent episode of his podcast, The Bromalley Show, Sean O'Malley laid out some of Diaz's options, saying:

"I feel like that's one of Nate's easier fights, not easy but what else is he gonna do, Gilbert Burns maybe would be a sick fight, Dustin Poirier is trying to get a fight."

It seems like 'Sugar' favors a move to welterweight for both guys with time running out in their careers.

Watch the full episode of The Bromalley Show here:

McGregor and Diaz are level with one win each after Nate Diaz shocked the world by submitting Mcgregor in March 2016. A few months later, 'Notorious' defeated Diaz in a majority decision victory, evening the score between the two rivals. A trilogy bout has been rumored for years, and with McGregor ready to make a comeback sometime this summer, it could be perfect timing.

Many of the big names in the lightweight division seem to be on ice as of late, with Diaz and Poirer frequently taking to Twitter pleading for some action. Diaz writing:

"I been trying to fight everybody and no go what's the hold up ufc? I'm not fighting Conor he sucks. I'll fight some one quit slow rolling me please. Thanks."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼 ?

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc🏼 ?I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me pleaseThanks I been trying to fight everybody and no go what’s the hold up ufc 😡👊🏼 ? I’m not fighting Conor he sucks. I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please Thanks

while Dustin Poirer went with a more subtle approach, tweeting:

"I want to fight"

The Diamond @DustinPoirier I want to fight I want to fight

With Charles Oliveira vs. Justin, Gaethje is set to take place in just under two weeks, which could have a snowball effect at the top of the lightweight division.

Sean O'Malley dismisses competing at UFC London, open to fighting in Ireland

With the UFC set to return to London sometime this summer, European fans can cross Sean O'Malley's name off the list of potential competitors.

On the latest podcast episode of The Bromalley Show, podcast co-host and brother Daniel O'Malley brought up the idea of competing at the next UFC London, to which 'Sugar' quickly shut down, saying:

"I would fight in one place, and that's Ireland."

Since making his debut in 2017, O'Malley has only competed in Las Vegas. Although he showed interest in appearing on the May 7 PPV card since it will be taking place in his home state of Arizona, unfortunately, nothing came to fruition. It seems that International Fight Week has been targeted for the return of O'Malley's other podcast, The Suga Show.

Edited by Phil Dillon