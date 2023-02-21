Sean O’Malley claims Conor McGregor’s difficulties will increase once he stops doping to clear testing for UFC comeback

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon after breaking his leg at UFC 264 nearly two years ago. However, Sean O'Malley believes that the former double champ will have a hard time returning after allegedly using steroids to recover.

Speaking on his podcast, TimboSugarShow, the No.1-ranked bantamweight stated:

"[Conor's] been sauced up, too. He wasn't even in the USADA pool so it doesn't matter what he's taking at that time. He obviously has to be in the USADA pool for six months, but imagine being on that s**t feeling so f**king good training - you f**king train, you do your s**t, you just train and train and train, then you have to get off that to make sure you pass all the tests and then you're not feeling like training as much."

Sean O'Malley's coach and co-host, Tim Welch, shared that the UFC's biggest star likely had the right people handling his recovery, adding:

"He was probably having some smart people deal with it, and maybe he was doing human growth hormones and stuff like that."

There has been plenty of speculation that Conor McGregor was using steroids to recover from his broken leg suffered at UFC 264. The former double champ was removed from the USADA testing pool and will have to re-enter the testing pool for six months while passing two tests before he is able to enter the octagon. 'The Notorious' is set to coach season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter before facing Michael Chandler (who will coach the opposing team) in his return fight.

Watch Sean O'Malley discuss Conor McGregor's return below (starting at the 1:48 mark):

Sean O'Malley's coach believes Conor McGregor will have to clear a mental hurdle in his return

The last time Conor McGregor entered a UFC octagon, his leg was snapped, keeping him sidelined for two years. Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, believes that the former double champ will have to clear a mental hurdle in his return to the octagon, stating:

"Dude, coming back after your leg snaps like that. Coming back after you had such a great fight camp, you think everything is going to go good, and everything doesn't go good. It's like a mental game, so we'll see how he comes out."

McGregor, who appeared to be on the decline prior to his leg break, will have a tall task if he hopes to return to title contention. 'The Notorious' is just the fourth fighter to break his leg in the octagon.

Watch Tim Welch's comments on the mental aspect of Conor McGregor's return below (starting at the 1:38 mark):

