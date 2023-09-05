Sean O'Malley claims "controversial fight" with Marlon 'Chito' Vera is the reason a rematch would be big

Sean O'Malley was able to capture the bantamweight title with a second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. 'Sugar' has shared that he wants to defend his title for the first time at UFC 296 in December, listing Marlon 'Chito' Vera as his preferred opponent.

The bantamweight champion cited his UFC 252 first-round TKO loss to the No. 6-ranked bantamweight, which is the only loss of his career, as the reason he believes the bout would garner interest. Speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me podcast, O'Malley said:

"Let's make sure everyone knows, I'm not going after 'Chito' because he's the biggest name, because he doesn't carry much of a draw, no offense. He might be a bigger name than Merab [Dvalishvili] or Cory [Sandhagen], but Cory probably - if you want to look at someone, how to not emulate your career or sell a fight or anything, follow Cory. He will do a great job at that."

O'Malley continued to explain that the rematch with Vera is what the fans want:

"The only reason the 'Chito' fight is such a big deal is just because of that controversial fight. That's why that fight is big. Chael [Sonnen] did a poll yesterday. It was 50,000 people and 52 percent or whatever it was wanted 'Chito'. It's like, we have got to give the people what they want."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on facing Marlon 'Chito' Vera below (starting at the 1:01:54 mark):

O'Malley has refused to acknolwedge his loss to Vera, claiming that he remains undefeated. It is unclear if the pair will rematch at UFC 296 as 'Sugar' desires, however, the card remains without a main and co-main event.

Sean O'Malley downplays Merab Dvalishvili matchup for Marlon 'Chito' Vera rematch

Prior to capturing the bantamweight title at UFC 292, Sean O'Malley said that his preference would be to rematch Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his first title defense. Speaking at the media day for the event, 'Sugar' stated:

"If you asked me what fight is bigger, me versus 'Chito' rematch, or me versus Merab? I'm pretty sure we could all agree on which one is bigger. I'm in the fight business. I've been saying that. I've never been afraid to say that. This is a business to me. Who makes more money, me versus Merab or me versus 'Chito?' It's very simple to me."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on his first title defense below (starting at the 12:34 mark):

While Merab Dvalishvili, and even Aljamain Sterling, may be more deserving of a title opportunity, O'Malley believes that a rematch with Vera would garner the biggest payday. It is unclear, however, if the UFC will give 'Sugar' what he wants.