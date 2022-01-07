"When Chito beat me, he fought Jose Aldo" - Sean O'Malley claims fighting him could have meant a title shot for Dominick Cruz

Sean O'Malley believes he is a stepping stone towards the UFC bantamweight title. He cites Marlon Vera receiving a big fight against Jose Aldo after beating him as evidence of his claim.

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, O'Malley spoke to Michael Bisping about Dominick Cruz not wanting to fight him. O'Malley feels the former champion could have potentially received a title shot if he had faced and beaten the Montana native:

"When 'Chito' beat me, he fought Jose Aldo after that. It's like, you beat me, that means something. That's a big big fight, you're going to get a big fight after that. So, when Dominick Cruz comes out and says he doesn't want to fight me, he wants to fight up, beating me could get some of those guys a title shot, realistically."

Sean O'Malley has called out Dominick Cruz multiple times in the past, but the No.7-ranked bantamweight has not obliged his request. Cody Garbrandt is now seeking to share the octagon with O'Malley, despite his recent loss at UFC 269.

ESPN @espn Kai Kara-France shows respect to Cody Garbrandt after their fight 🤝 #UFC269 Kai Kara-France shows respect to Cody Garbrandt after their fight 🤝 #UFC269 https://t.co/UWAlPxCLVi

Why Dominick Cruz didn't fight Sean O'Malley

Dominick Cruz has no desire to fight Sean O'Malley because of his low ranking in the 135lb division.

In a Twitter post addressed to O'Malley, Cruz firmly shut down the prospect of fighting the No.12-ranked bantamweight. 'The Dominator' mentioned that, just like O'Malley, he also wants a potential date with someone ranked higher than him.

Dominick Cruz @DominickCruz

May the force be with you in figuring that one out for yourself. ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via Sean O'Malley has a proposal(via @SugaSeanMMA Sean O'Malley has a proposal 👀(via @SugaSeanMMA) https://t.co/9vjPO9eUQw I have a date with someone that is ranked up ahead of me stud. Same thing you’re looking for. So I get it.May the force be with you in figuring that one out for yourself. twitter.com/espnmma/status… I have a date with someone that is ranked up ahead of me stud. Same thing you’re looking for. So I get it.May the force be with you in figuring that one out for yourself. twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Sean O'Malley steadily climbed up the ranks by finishing all three of his opponents in 2021. Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz beat two opponents last year, both by decision.

With O'Malley's recent spectacular performances, his star power is rising in the UFC. The 27-year-old has admitted that he may no longer want to fight 'The Dominator' due to his increasing fame.

