"You wonder if that's CTE" - Sean O'Malley surprised Cody Garbrandt called him out after UFC 269 loss

Sean O'Malley is stunned that Cody Garbrandt is still calling him out despite losing his last fight in devastating fashion.

O'Malley has been the architect of numerous highlight reel knockouts. The lengthy 135lb fighter was tasked with facing Raulian Paiva in the curtain opener for the main card at UFC 269. Meanwhile, Garbrandt also competed at the same event but crumbled under the pressure of City Kickboxing's Kai Kara-France.

During his time at bantamweight, Garbrandt made a name for himself with power and fast hands. The former bantamweight champion's last victory came against Raphael Assunção in 2020, where he uncorked a massive right hook at the buzzer to get the win.

After hearing that Garbrandt is still calling his name, 'Sugar' is beginning to believe the former 135lb titleholder has CTE from his last four knockout losses.

O'Malley is one of the most exciting stars in the UFC. When he's not busy fighting in the octagon, Sean O'Malley has a podcast called TimboSugarShow hosted by himself and his coach Tim Welch.

"Dude, Cody is not getting that fight. When he said it you can see it in his voice, 'uhhh' but that fights not happening. Sean O'Malley said. Yeah, it just doesn't make sense for him to say that. You wonder if that's CTE he's been knocked out five times in the last two years."

Watch the full video of the TimboSugarShow:

O'Malley made his first appearance at a pre fight press conference for the UFC 269 pay-per-view. Things between Garbrandt heated up quickly and Sean O'Malley and the former champ almost came to blows.

"That fights not happening, at least not next. He needs to -- it just doesn't make sense dude. It literally doesn't make sense. If you look at his record, no, that's not next."

With Sean O'Malley ascending up the UFC ranks, it appears a fight with Cody Garbrandt just doesn't make a lot of sense, according to the budding star.

Sean O'Malley's rise up the ranks

Sean O'Malley is on a three fight winning streak. 'Sugar's counter striking makes him a very dangerous opponent for any ranked fighter. Equipped with a lengthy frame, the rising bantamweight bewilders foes the second the fight starts.

En route to his top-15 ranking, Sean O'Malley battled with former WEC champion Eddie Wineland. The fight didn't last long as O'Malley's flashy strikes overwhelmed the MMA veteran. 'Sugar' knocked out the MMA veteran in the first round.

As it stands, Sean O'Malley has only lost once in the UFC when he faced Marlon Vera. The fight was exciting but ultimately 'Sugar' damaged his peroneal nerve, and in the process lost the bout in the first round.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite O'Malley shutting down a potential Garbrandt clash, the rising star could soon be in store for a big fight with ranking implications on the line.

Edited by Josh Evanoff