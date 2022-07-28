"He's fat as f***" - Sean O'Malley claims Henry Cejudo will never be able to make 125lbs ever again

Sean O'Malley continued his war of words with Henry Cejudo claiming that the former champion would struggle to make the flyweight division weight limit at this stage in his career.

On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, O'Malley took a shot at Cejudo, stating that the veteran would struggle to even make the bantamweight division weight limit going forward:

"I asked for that fight [vs. Cejudo]. They said with the USADA thing, he's not eligible. Henry is inconsistent, who knows if he's coming back. He's fat as f***, let's be real. He's not making 125 ever again, might not be able to make 135 ever again. I think in his eyes if I were to guess, we're up at 145. But, you never know, adding him to the division would be exciting."

The pair have been at loggerheads ever since their backstage altercation at UFC 276 after O’Malley’s no-contest fight against Pedro Munhoz. Cejudo publicly challenged O'Malley, after which the duo traded exchanges on Twitter for a potential fight in the future.

Cejudo isn’t eligible to return until October due to USADA conditions. Fighters are only allowed to compete after completing six months in the testing pool.

Sean O'Malley claims Henry Cejudo is returning to the UFC as he's "running out of money"

O'Malley believes the former double champion is making a return as he is broke after his retirement.

While speaking on the TimboSugarShow podcast, the No.13-ranked bantamweight said:

"I think he retired, wanted more money from the UFC and the UFC's like, 'Alright.' Then he's calling everyone out. He's coming back. I think he's running out of money. Because he retired, he wanted more money."

While Cejudo aims to return later this year to the octagon, O'Malley will have his eyes on former champion Petr Yan as the two collide in a huge clash at UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi.

Yan is a former undisputed and interim champion, so a win for Sean O'Malley would definitely be the biggest yet of his UFC career. It will also send a huge message to the entire bantamweight division.

