Sean O'Malley will be making a quick return to the Octagon at UFC 252 and for his return fight, he will be facing Marlon Vera. In the lead-up to the fight, O'Malley has labeled Vera as his toughest opponent, in comparison to the recent opposition that he has had to face so far.

While speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Sean O'Malley claimed that Marlon Vera is someone that he has wanted to face and he's definitely the toughest opponent for 'Sugar' to date.

“He’s a decent striker, black belt in jiu-jitsu – he’s definitely the toughest opponent to date, and that’s what I wanted.”- O’Malley told MMA Junkie.

O'Malley believes that his fight against Vera will be a chance for him to showcase his skills, considering that he has been knocking out opponents within minutes. But he feels that 'Chito' might be able to take some extra punishment.

“I think this fight against ‘Chito’ will really kind of get to show – you know, it’s hard to show your skills when you’re knocking dudes out in two minutes. It’s like, some people might see it as that was a lucky punch, or that was whatever, but I think ‘Chito’ might be able to absorb some extra punishment.

So I’ll be able to show more of my skills and be more of a threat, and people will realize that. So I think some guys look at my skills and they’re like, ‘OK, yeah, he’s for real.’ Some don’t. So I think this next fight will get to show a lot.”

Sean O'Malley was victorious in his last fight which took place at UFC 250, as 'Sugar' knocked out the veteran Eddie Wineland in an impressive win.

When is Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera?

Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera is scheduled for UFC 252, which will be taking place on the 16th of August at the UFC Apex. The event will be headlined by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, who will battle it out in their trilogy fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.