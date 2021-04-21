Sean O'Malley claims he's received an offer to fight at UFC 264.

UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley could be seen fighting on the undercard of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264. After his recent victory over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, Sean O'Malley has been relentlessly firing shots at several prominent bantamweights.

In a recent tweet, Sean O'Malley revealed that the UFC has offered him a slot on the July 10th pay-per-view. Earlier this week, 'Sugar' made a callout to fight Pedro Munhoz. However, it appears that the promotion approached O'Malley with a different opponent for UFC 264.

Yo @PedroMunhozmma wana get pieced up ? Dom don’t wana dance and Petr is petrified. Let me know. July 10th 👊🏼 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 20, 2021

Looks like Pedro lucked out just got an offer for July 10th. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 20, 2021

It is currently undisclosed who Sean O'Malley will fight next. Over the past few weeks, the rising prospect has made callouts to fight former champions Petr Yan and Dominick Cruz. However, neither fighter has accepted O'Malley's propositions.

Sean O'Malley considers himself the biggest fight in the bantamweight division:

Despite being fairly new to the UFC, Sean O'Malley believes he is a bigger draw compared to any other bantamweight. With the division's top five being pre-occupied, 'Sugar' offered to fight Dominick Cruz next in a YouTube callout video:

"Sup, Dom [Dominick Cruz]? Heard you're looking for a big fight. Who's a bigger fight than me right now? Cory [Sandhagen] is about to beat the EPO out of TJ [Dillashaw]; Rob [Font] is about to knock out Cody [Gabrandt] for the seventh time this year; Petr [Yan] is disqualified for cheating; Aljo [Aljamain Sterling] is still knocked out from the knee. Who's a bigger fight?", said Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley also recently called out Petr Yan on Twitter. Aljamain Sterling will reportedly be out of competition for a few months. O'Malley wants to fight Yan until the Russian bides his time for a rematch with Aljo.

Hey @PetrYanUFC what are you doing in July brotha? Wana beat me up while you wait for your rematch? — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 14, 2021

However, it seems like Petr Yan is disinterested in fighting Sean O'Malley, judging by the former champion's response on Twitter:

Are you high again Shaun? https://t.co/1dTG4DoA51 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 14, 2021

Sean O'Malley is currently unranked, but he's clearly trying to find a way into the division's top ten as soon as possible. Let's see how it plays out at UFC 264.