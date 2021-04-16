Sean O'Malley hilariously predicts how Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is likely to go

Sean O'Malley will be in attendance at Mercedez Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on April 17 for the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match. In an ESPN interview earlier this month, O'Malley seemed indifferent to the outcome of the boxing match. But after following the build-up, 'Suga' is rooting for Askren to win the April 17 clash.

The surging bantamweight prospect uploaded a video to YouTube predicting how the forthcoming match could play out. Akin to most people, Sean O'Malley is not certain who will emerge the victor come April 17.

"I've been pretty vocal in saying I wouldn't mind Jake winning. I've been watching all the press conferences, all the interviews; how do you not like Ben Askren? I'm a fan. He looked pretty sharp-ish, sharp for how we've perceived him before... getting into the fight, he's going to stalk Jake", said O'Malley.

To wear out Jake Paul, 'Sugar' believes Ben Askren might make the fight sloppy. However, if 'The Problem Child' lands flush uppercuts to counter Askren's body strikes, O'Malley sees Paul bagging the win.

And if Jake lands a couple of bombs, you know, I think it's going to slow Ben down... I mean, Ben can walk him down... he's going to come out more like a boxer, maybe throw a couple of jabs, throw one-two's, it's hard to say man," added Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley takes a dig at Petr Yan

Petr Yan lost his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259. The Russian fighter threw an illegal knee that led to his disqualification. Since then, Yan has been insisting on a prompt rematch with Sterling. However, with the new champion reportedly out of competition for at least six months, Yan will have to wait on the sidelines.

Sean O'Malley has offered to trade blows with Petr Yan before Aljamain Sterling makes his comeback. O'Malley wants to share the Octagon with Yan in July, per his recent tweet.

Hey @PetrYanUFC what are you doing in July brotha? Wana beat me up while you wait for your rematch? — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 14, 2021

The 26-year-old also took a jab at Petr Yan in his Ben Askren vs Jake Paul breakdown video. Back kicking a dummy, O'Malley yelled:

"That's Petr's f*cking head bro!"