Sean O'Malley claims he's "still so delusional" about beating Merab Dvalishvili in potential trilogy fight, fans react: "The definition of insanity"

Sean O'Malley claimed he’s still convinced he can get the better of Merab Dvalishvili while breaking down the UFC bantamweight champion's upcoming fight with Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili will cross paths with Sandhagen at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 in an attempt to make the third defense of his bantamweight title.As O'Malley praised Dvalisvili’s strength and predicted a gritty matchup on his YouTube channel, he circled back to a bold belief. He said he was convinced before the fight that he’d make the Georgian-American look &quot;stupid.&quot;To justify it, he brought up Max Holloway’s win over Dustin Poirier in their third fight at UFC 318. O'Malley said:“I think Cory’s going to be surprised how strong that little Georgian feels. But also, I could be completely wrong. Cory could go out there and hit some beautiful scrambles and completely make Merab look silly. I truly believed I was going to go out there and make Merab look stupid. I am still so delusional that I still believe I can do that. Max Holloway beat Dustin in his third fight. Lost the first two. So never say never.”Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:00):That comment sent MMA fans into a frenzy. One fan wrote:&quot;The definition of insanity.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Bro, give it up, you don't have to beat him to be a star.&quot;&quot;He'll always have a puncher's chance, but unfortunately, if he ever gets another shot at 'The Machine', it'll most likely go the same way.&quot;&quot;Max also lost to Volk [Alexander Volkanovski] three times, so there’s that.&quot;&quot;Your best chance is beating Merab when he's old lol. This is pathetic.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Sean O'Malley claiming he could still beat Merab Dvalishvili. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Sean O'Malley weighs in on Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory SandhagenSean O’Malley expects a solid contest between Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen. He leans slightly toward Dvalishvili but still views Sandhagen as one of the most complete fighters in the UFC.He believes the American fighter has the skills to get it done if anyone in the division can. He brought up Aljamain Sterling's quick submission win over Sandhagen in a smaller cage and pointed out how cage size changes everything.Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley said:“Very excited for that fight. I'm kind of leaning towards Merab, but you can't count Cory out. Cory, in my opinion, is one of the most skilled guys top to bottom in the UFC, pound-for-pound. And if anyone in the division is going to go get it done against Merab, it's going to be someone like Cory. Very excited to watch that fight. A beautiful co-main event.&quot; [Comments from 3:20 onwards]