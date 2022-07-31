"You can't be too mad about me fighting Petr" - Sean O'Malley discusses Islam Makhachev's road to a title shot 

Sean O'Malley discussed the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev on a recent episode of the BROMALLEY podcast. While discussing the fight, O'Malley compared the two fighters' respective UFC runs prior to their bout at UFC 280.

O'Malley noted the stark contrast between the length of Oliveira's UFC career and that of Makhachev. O'Malley then joked that people shouldn't be so mad that he is fighting Petr Yan next, given the fights Makhachev has had before being awarded a title shot.

"Yeah you can't be too mad about me fighting Petr, if this motherf*cker is fighting Charles after those two [Dan Hooker and Bobby Green]. I mean that's a big win — Dan Hooker is a big win. Bobby Green is a 50/50."

Having come off of short notice victories over Dan Hooker and Bobby Green, O'Malley feels that Makhachev's path to the title fight is akin to his own. With a stellar performance against Petr Yan, 'Sugar' could very well be on the way to a title shot.

Watch the video below from 29:48 for O'Malley's thoughts on Makhachev and Oliveira:

Sean O'Malley says he is riding "solo dolo" now and doesn't have any management

Sean O'Malley recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. 'Sugar' was asked by the reporter if it was written in his contract or told to his management that a win over Petr Yan would result in a title shot next.

O'Malley responded with the following:

"I am my management, you know. Solo dolo, no middle man, no one taking a random percentage for being a middle man. I do all my own deals, and sh*t gets done right, so... "

Helwani followed up by asking why O'Malley felt being independent was best for him.

'Sugar' said this:

"Well, say the UFC gets a sponsorship deal, and then whoever handles that with the UFC goes, 'I want Sean O'Malley, I'm going to go to his management.' And then the management takes 20%, 15% or whatever, just to tell me about the deal — not to do anything. And it's the same with fighter pay."

Sean O'Malley has not been promised a title shot provided he should win against Yan, but 'Sugar' certainly feels that a win over him will make a seismic impact in the bantamweight division.

Watch the O'Malley's full interview with Helwani below:

