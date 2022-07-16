"Someone he probably looks at more as a son" - Sean O'Malley defends Dana White giving 250k to Kyle from Nelk Boys

Sean O'Malley recently gave his opinion on UFC President Dana White's expensive gift to his friend Kyle Foregeard.

White recently presented a box containing $250,000 worth of cash as a birthday gift to his friend Kyle Foregeard of the popular prank group, Nelk Boys. The expensive gift sparked outrage on the internet. Many criticised the UFC president for not paying the fighters their deserved remuneration while lavishing thousands on his friend.

However, in a recent episode of the BROMALLEY podcast, Sean O'Malley asserted that Dana White's spending habits were his personal choice.

O'Malley defended the UFC President's decision to give an extravagant gift to a friend, stating:

"That's Dana's own money. It's personal money. If you want to give 250 racks to his friend, to his you know someone he looks at more as a son, I don't see anything wrong with it. I'm not complaining you know what I mean...I have seen some people weren't too happy about that s**t too."

He added:

"I don't know, I'm not really too worried about it...It's his money of course. He has 250,000 extra cash dollars laying around, he wants to give it away, give it away! Dana's the f***ing man! I like Dana you know."

You can check out the full episode of the BROMALLEY podcast below:

Sean O'Malleys claims Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo are too scared to fight him

In a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley asserted that he and Petr Yan had no upcoming fights in the division. He expressed his desire to face Yan.

'Sugar' also stated how 'No Mercy' and Henry Cejudo failed to convert their words into actions, claiming that they were too scared to fight him.

Expressing his thoughts on Petr Yan and Cejudo, the 27-year old said:

"Now I'm ranked No.9 [and] only other little f***ing weasel on here that doesn't [have a fight booked] is Petr Yan. He said, 'Hey pink poodle, call me out if you win!' Didn't give me the mic to be able to do that. I feel like he is just like Henry [Cejudo] dude. All talk, just on Twitter you talk. Henry doesn't want that fight or else we can make it happen. Petr, same thing!"

You can check out the full episode of the TimboSugarShow below:

It is interesting to know that 'No Mercy' had called out 'Sugar' ahead of his bout against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

Petr “No Mercy” Yan @PetrYanUFC Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward Hey pink poodle @SugaSeanMMA , if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it. But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward 🐩

However, with his recent no-contest match against Munhoz at UFC 276, we are yet to see if UFC books Sean O'Malley against the Russian fighter.

