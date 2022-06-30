Sean O'Malley describes feeling "extra calm" heading into fight with Pedro Munhoz

'Sugar' Sean O'Malley is all set to take on one of the top 10 bantamweight athletes in the UFC. At UFC 275, the flamboyant fighter from Montana will face Pedro Muhnoz inside the octagon.

With 10 knockout victories in his career, Sean O'Malley is more than confident for the upcoming fight against Muhnoz. Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'Sugar' talked about how much he loves the training camp for this fight. The bantamweight athlete also spoke about his mindset in these grueling training camps.

O'Malley confessed that when he is training, he feels the most peaceful and focuses on his workouts.

"There's a certain level of peace that comes with training camp. When I'm in the training camp, I feel like it's the time I have the least amount of anxiety. Nothing else going on, nothing else really matters."

However, the 27-year-old fighter also admitted that his fight against Muhnoz is not troubling him. In fact, he's feeling "extra calm" before his showdown with 'The Young Terminator' at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile arena.

"This camp feels very calm. I feel pretty calm going into all my fights. This one feels, you know, extra calm."

Watch Sean O'Malley's interview with ESPN MMA about his upcoming fight:

Sean O'Malley is not afraid of Pedro Muhnoz's wrestling style

Pedro Muhnzo has garnered quite a reputation during his tenure inside the octagon. Muhnoz is known for his quick grappling and swift groundwork. However, 'Sugar' is not very concerned about Muhnoz's wrestling prowess.

"I don't think Pedro is much of a wrestler. He's not like an Aljo or Henry Cejudo. He's number ten, he can wrestle. I think he will try to wrestle, I do believe that. I've training for a while, I know how to wrestle and grapple. Will I show it in the fight? It's up to Pedro. Can he get me down? That's the question."

This is the first time that O'Malley will be facing a top 10 contender in the bantamweight division. 'Sugar' has admitted on multiple occassions that he will beat the top 10 fighters in his division and get his hands on the title.

