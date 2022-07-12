"Nate didn't really want anything to do with me" - Sean O'Malley details altercation with Nate Diaz's crew member at a night club

Sean O'Malley's night at UFC 276 was a bit of a disappointment after his fight against Pedro Munhoz got waved off due to an accidental eye poke. At least the afterparties sounded fun, based on O'Malley's latest podcast.

During a new episode of TimboSugarShow, O'Malley and his coach Tim Welsh discussed a moment where they ran into Nate Diaz and his crew, only to have some random member of Diaz's crew try to start trouble. O'Malley said:

"Remember that little Nate's friend at the club? I don't even know who he is but he's one of Nate's crew. But I saw Gilbert Melendez, Gilbert was faded and like 'Nah, we're good bro,' then Jake Shields comes up to me and is like 'We're good, bro.' Their whole crew was being so cool. Nate didn't really want anything to do with me because I think that was his boy and Nate's Nate."

O'Malley wasn't the only person Nate Diaz's friend was trying to start something with. Apparently, the unnamed entourage member tried to start something with flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo as well.

"One of Nate's buddies comes up and says he was trying to do this to Figueiredo, he's just trying to create something, which I get. But that was weird, when I'm drunk I'm never in a 'F*** you' kind of mood, and it put me in there right quick. I had to snap out of it ... I liked seeing Gilbert and Jake Shields there and they were givin' me skin and we're mutually 'Wassup motherf***er, we're boys.' Wish we could have had shots with them, but that little f***ing weasel...."

Sean O'Malley still thinks Pedro Munhoz faked fouls to escape getting knocked out

Sean O'Malley is only getting more annoyed with how his fight against Pedro Munhoz turned out. Not only does O'Malley believe Munhoz was embellishing the eye poke that ended the fight, he says an earlier low blow was faked too.

In a new episode of Bromalley, O'Malley said:

"Right after I punched him in the eye, I threw a teep kick, landed on the belt line. I’ve kicked people in the nuts before, I feel the cup. I did not hit him in the nuts. That was a fake foul. I hit him in the gut. Instantly, he didn’t hold his nuts, he held his eye. He was taking that low body shot, take time for his eye that I punched."

While O'Malley is right about a punch hurting Munhoz's left eye, medical documents provided by the Brazilian fighter confirmed he suffered a corneal tear in the right eye, the one poked by O'Malley.

