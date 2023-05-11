Both Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett fall into a similar bracket of being immensely popular with the younger fans, but the bantamweight believes there's a huge difference. Although he did state he doesn't know the Brit personally, 'Suga' believes he got famous due to his in-cage skill and ability to knock opponents out.

'The Baddy' came into the UFC with a huge following from his time in Cage Warriors and continued to grow his fanbase whilst competing in the octagon. His brash nature and natural talent on the mic have helped his brand grow and he never stays too far out of the headlines due to his insane eating habits.

While discussing his star power with Brendan Schaub, Sean O'Malley detailed where many fans are misconceived about his work ethic and parts of his game which differ from fellow standout Paddy Pimblett:

"For me to go out there and get the job done [against Petr Yan], that was massive. Especially to the fans, the casuals that did think I was just [a] big following. I got famous because I started knocking people out, I wasn't famous when I came into the UFC... I got famous because I have skills so there's a difference there. I agree with the Paddy Pimblett situation. I don't know him personally, I don't know how lifestyle, I don't know his routine. But for me, I can say, I live this sh*t... Yeah I smoke w**d, yeah I party with the boys sometimes but that's a very small percentage of what I do."

Despite his fame, Paddy Pimblett received a lot of backlash following his razor-thin decision victory over Jared Gordon last time out. The majority of viewers believing he should have been handed his first loss in the UFC.

Check out what Sean O'Malley had to say about comparisons to the scouser in the video below.

Sean O'Malley's UFC record compared to Paddy Pimblett's

Sean O'Malley made his UFC debut in 2017, an incredible five years prior to Paddy Pimblett's arrival.

During his time in the octagon, the flashy bantamweight has amassed somewhat of a sensational highlight reel. He has garnered a record of 8-1-1 compared to the Liverpudlian's 4-0, but where do they differ?

The vast difference in their records, besides the number of fights, is opponents. Pimblett hasn't fought a single ranked opponent—Jared Gordon being his most notable fight. In contrast, O'Malley has fought multiple contenders in the rankings and even scored a win over former champion Petr Yan.

