"I wanna be champ and reach my potential" - Sean O'Malley keen on fulfilling UFC dream by staying away from women

Sean O'Malley has asserted that he’s truly focused on becoming a UFC champion. He emphasized that he'll steer clear of any potential distractions and make sacrifices to fulfill his dream of winning UFC gold.

'Sugar' Sean O’Malley is one of the rare top-tier MMA stars who also happens to be a successful social media influencer. He is well-acquainted with some of the biggest social media stars in the world like the Nelk Boys, the Paul brothers, and Jeff Wittek.

In an edition of The BrOMalley Show, Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley alluded to this fact and discussed why he doesn’t live in a region where the social media influencers’ party lifestyle is more prominent. ‘Sugar’ stated:

“All these guys are so cool dudes, like, you can be buddies with them – which is like, just don’t even live close to them. Kind of s**ks because I don’t have any friends, man. I don’t have any friends.”

Daniel O’Malley then chimed in and proposed that ‘Sugar’ could perhaps shift base to Florida. Sean O’Malley responded by insinuating that he won’t do that, adding that he intends to stay away from all distractions, including women. The 27-year-old said:

“Yeah, no I can’t. Dude, if I wanna be champ and reach my potential, I gotta live back in Peoria, Arizona. Out here, away from the b**bs. Away from the b**bies. You know what I mean? No distractions for me.”

Watch Sean O’Malley discuss his title aspirations at the 38:04-minute mark in the video below:

Sean O'Malley responds to praise from UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

Reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is reported to likely defend his title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 279 on September 10. However, this fight hasn’t been officially announced yet. Sterling, for his part, has claimed that he’ll face either Dillashaw or Henry Cejudo next.

Meanwhile, No.13-ranked bantamweight Sean O’Malley is set to face No.10-ranked Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2. Intriguingly, Sterling recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and lauded ‘Sugar’ for the latter’s feinting skills, range, and distance management.

Sean O’Malley subsequently reacted to receiving praise from the bantamweight kingpin. On ESPN MMA’s DC & RC Show, he explained that a high-level fighter like Sterling isn’t stupid and understands what he’s doing. O’Malley said:

“He sees there's true skill there. I've been training for 11 years. I've been doing this for a long time, you know. I believe I'm a vet. I've had a lot of fights. I had 14 amateur fights I've got a good amount of pro fights."

Watch Sean O’Malley talk with Daniel Cormier on his show:

