"You never know what's going on" - Sean O'Malley discusses Netflix documentary covering corrupt NBA referee Tim Donaghy

After watching Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul, Sean O'Malley detailed how corrupt referees can affect sports. The documentary about the infamous scandal dropped last month and sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and sporting communities.

Premiering August 30th, the doc tells the full story behind former NBA ref Tim Donaghy getting caught for betting on his own games.



Speaking on his TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley used disgraced former NBA referee Tim Donaghy to drive home his point, stating:

"Did you watch the [Tim] Donaghy NBA scandal thing on Netflix? The referee? You never know what's going on, you really don't, you really f**king don't... The thing about that that tripped me out is he was the No.3 ref on calls or whatever, like he was a good ref."

Sean O'Malley added that he felt the documentary was entertaining and worth the watch. Tim Donaghy famously was involved in a betting scandal in 2007. The former NBA referee used his position to influence betting spreads in order to clear his own gambling debt.

Donaghy's scandal broke due to an FBI investigation. The former referee had bet tens of thousands of dollars on NBA games during the 2005-2006 and 2006-2007 seasons. The incident led many to question the integrity of sports officials, both in the NBA and throughout sports leagues.

Watch Sean O'Malley's full comments on the documentary below (starting at the 11:31 mark):

Sean O'Malley on how he's approaching his next fight

Sean O'Malley will face his toughest test yet when he enters the octagon to take on Petr Yan on a stacked UFC 280 card next month. The matchup could potentially have title ramifications as current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his belt against No.2-ranked T.J. Dillashaw on the same card.

O'Malley recently revealed that his fight preparations have changed going into this pivotal bout. The American has only ever competed in Las Vegas, Nevada, during his time in the UFC. This will be the first time 'Sugar' graces the octagon outside Sin City as he will lock horns with Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.

Additionally, O'Malley has never faced a fighter of the caliber of Yan. He sits 11 spots behind his Russian counterpart in the bantamweight rankings and is a sizeable betting underdog.

In an earlier edition of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley opened up about how he's approaching his upcoming bout. He claimed that he's rarely ever watched tape on his previous opponents, but his next bout warrants a bit more homework.

"I've watched more [tape] on Petr than I have previous opponents."

O'Malley will also fly out to Abu Dhabi two weeks prior to his fight against Yan in order to acclamitize to the conditions and ensure he's prepared to take on the former champion.

Watch Sean O'Malley's comments on his preparation below (starting at the 29:31 mark):

