"Even if he loses fans, he's still a big name" - Sean O'Malley comments on Khamzat Chimaev's behavior during UFC 279 weigh-ins and why he wasn't "open" about it

Khamzat Chimaev's behavior during the week leading up to UFC 279 did not win him many fans. His week began as he nearly came to blows with Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute. He was then involved in a backstage brawl which forced the press conference to be canceled. In the end, he missed weight by 7.5 pounds, which Sean O'Malley recently touched on.

Sean O'Malley and Khamzat Chimaev have been two of the biggest rising talents in the UFC. Chimaev, however, distanced many fans with his actions throughout the week. O'Malley took to his TimboSugarShow podcast to discuss the weigh-in debacle, stating:

"I'm curious why he didn't go on the scale open and say, 'Hey guys, the doctors made me - I'm sorry, I could've made weight.' Instead of being like, 'It was close until they made me.' - I don't know, but like I said, it's not going to make him. Even if he loses fans, he's still a big name."

Sean O'Malley is correct in his assessment of Khamzat Chimaev's weigh-in drama. Although he may have distanced some fans, he remains a big name that has been dominant so far. If he continues to dominate, eventually this situation will become a thing of the past, however, if he continues to miss weight, it could represent a problem.

Watch Sean O'Malley's full comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (starting at the 6:30 mark):

Sean O'Malley feels middleweight move could be in Khamzat Chimaev's future

Khamzat Chimaev has previously hinted at a middleweight move, suggesting that he could fight current champion Israel Adesanya. While he is unlikely to get a title fight in the division, unless he enters as the welterweight champion, he could potentially face Paulo Costa following the conflict between the two before UFC 279.

While speaking on his TimboSugarShow podcast, Sean O'Malley questioned what is preventing Chimaev from making such a move after missing weight, saying (starting at the 5:03 mark):

"Khamzat has such good control and is so f**king strong dude. He's a problem for 170 and 185. I don't know why he doesn't just go up to 85. If he's as good as he says he is, which we all - I mean, he is - and the first time didn't he do the towel thing? Like, missed weight then did the towel and lost five pounds real quick and then comes in and misses weight."

O'Malley seems to believe that Chimaev would be best served fighting at middleweight rather than attempting a weight-cut for every fight. His inability to make weight has not been a problem in the past, however, if it becomes one in the future then a move to middleweight could become necessary.

